Sea Dogs 3, RubberDucks 1

Evan Mitchell is still looking for his first win this season.

The hard-luck RubberDucks right-hander (0-2, 4.50) gave up runs in each of the first two innings and then settled down in a loss Friday night to the Portland Sea Dogs at Canal Park. He allowed five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

The Sea Dogs avoided a big inning in the sixth. With a run already in and the bases loaded for the Ducks, Alexis Pantoja rifled a line drive that first baseman Jerry Downs picked clean. Downs fired over to shortstop Ricardo Cubillan at second and caught Alex Call leaning for the third out.

Call accounted for the RBI, driving in Ka’ai Tom with a double to right.

The second of the three-game series with the Sea Dogs begins at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, when Tanner Tully (5-5, 4.03) faces Portland left-hander Dedgar Jimenez (1-3, 3.55).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

