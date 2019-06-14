PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Gary Woodland finished off a bogey-free round by making birdie from a divot in the fairway, giving him a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead and the lowest 36-hole score in the six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach.

Woodland's seemingly perfect drive on the ninth hole settled into a deep divot, and he gouged out a shot from 217 yards onto the green and holed the 50-foot birdie putt.

His 65 matched the U.S. Open record at Pebble Beach for the second time in two days, a testament to a course that remained soft under low clouds. He was at 9-under 133, beating by one shot the 36-hole record at Pebble Beach that Tiger Woods set in 2000.

Woodland, with the 36-hole lead for the second time in four majors, led by two over Justin Rose, who had a 70.

Rose's 70 pairs with the 65 he shot Thursday. The Englishman, who won the U.S. Open in 2013 and is currently ranked fourth in the world, saved bogey after losing his tee shot off the cliff to the right of the No. 4 fairway. He saved par from a gnarly lie in the rough to the side of the eighth green.

He played alongside Tiger Woods, who closed with two consecutive bogeys — his only two of the day — and shot 72 to finish at even par.

Louis Oosthuizen was third at 6 under.

Rory McIlroy rebounded from a mini meltdown on the back nine to make two consecutive birdies Friday and get in the clubhouse at 5 under and in a tie with Aaron Wise.

McIlroy was within a shot of the lead on the back nine. But then he bogeyed the 13th hole, and made a double bogey with a wedge in his hand on the par-5 14th. But he came back with two consecutive birdies for a 69 that put him in contention going into the weekend.

The 2011 Open winner is going for his second national championship in a row. He won the Canadian Open over the weekend in a rout that included a final round of 61.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka shot his second straight 69 to finish 4 under.

Meanwhile, Patrick Reed survived to play the weekend at the U.S. Open, but his wedge didn't.

The former Masters champion broke the wedge in half over his knee after flubbing a chip on the 18th green, then had to get up-and-down to make the cut.

Reed was even par for the tournament heading into the last hole. After hitting his third shot into the deep rough over the green, he chipped the ball back into the rough to the side of the green.

Reed barely advanced the chip a foot or so, and angrily broke it over his knee. He took another wedge, chipped 2 feet past the hole and made the putt for a double-bogey 7.

Reed made the short putt to make the cut on the number.