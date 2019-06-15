Cubs slugger Kris Bryant roomed with White Sox pitcher Dylan Covey for three seasons at the University of San Diego and calls Covey “one of my favorite people.”

But Bryant has a vastly different view than Covey of the Cubs-White Sox series that starts Tuesday night with the first of two games at Wrigley Field. In fact, Bryant was amused to read a tweet Friday by Scott Merkin of MLB.com that quoted Covey as saying, “We definitely want to beat (the Cubs), no doubt, every single time.”

“I love Dylan,” Bryant said with a smile before the Cubs prepared to play Dodgers on Friday. “I didn’t even know we play them. I just focus on what we’ve got today. Now I know. That’s funny.”

Bryant said he’d rather not know about his future opponents and opposing starting pitchers because “it takes away from what we’re doing now.”

“I don’t think we pick any series to look forward to or not look forward to,” Bryant said. “It’s all the same to us. Just go where the plane goes and we’re there. That’s how we approach it. That’s how we have to.”

Bryant plans to send a text message to Covey in hopes of spending Monday’s mutual day off together.

“There are no hard feelings,” Bryant said. “I love my buddy Dylan.”

Angels designate ex-Tribe

reliever for assignment

The Los Angeles Angels designated former Indian Cody Allen for assignment Saturday, a day after the veteran relief pitcher gave up four runs in a 9-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 30-year-old Allen was signed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract in January after seven seasons with the Indians. The Angels recalled right-hander Taylor Cole from Triple-A Salt Lake City.



Babe Ruth jersey sells

for over $5 million

A jersey worn by the legendary Babe Ruth has sold at auction for a record $5.64 million, Hunt Auctions announced on Saturday.

The previous record for a piece of sports memorabilia was a 1920 Ruth jersey that sold for $4.4 million in 2012, according the auctioneers.

The jersey, worn by Ruth sometime from 1928-30, was authenticated by SGC.

The live auction, called “The Babe Ruth Collection at Public Auction,” was held at Yankee Stadium’s Legends Suite Club on Saturday morning.