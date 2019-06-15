RubberDucks postponed

The RubberDucks game Saturday night against the Portland Sea Dogs was postponed by rain. It will be made up as a doubleheader Sunday with two seven-inning games beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Right-hander Tanner Tully (5-5, 4.03) is expected to pitch the first game for the Ducks, with right-hander Jake Paulson (5-3, 3.43) starting the the second game. The Sea Dogs should counter with Dedgar Jimenez (1-3, 3.55) and Denyi Reyes (1-8, 4.71).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

