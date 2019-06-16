Former Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion will find himself in a familiar spot after he joins the Yankees in New York on Monday.

Manager Aaron Boone plans to use AL home run leader as his team's primary designated hitter once the 36-year-old slugger arrives.

The AL East leaders acquired Encarnacion and cash for a minor league pitcher in a late-night trade with Seattle. Boone said he expects Encarnacion to be available when the Yankees open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boone said he'll occasionally play the three-time All-Star at first base.

"We're talking Edwin Encarnacion," Boone said before Sunday's game in Chicago against the White Sox. "When you get a guy of his caliber, that's something we're excited about. He's obviously a great hitter, he has been for a long time and continues to be."

"Just looking forward to adding him and just adding some more length to our lineup with not just a feared hitter, but also a good hitter."

The Yankees added Encarnacion to what could be one of the most powerful lineups in the majors when Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton return from injuries.

Seattle is sending $8,397,849 to the Yankees, leaving New York to pay $8 million of the remaining $16,397,849 that Encarnacion is guaranteed. Encarnacion also has a $5 million buyout of a $25 million club option for 2020.

Tampa Bay owes the Mariners $5 million from the three-team trade that moved Encarnacion from Cleveland to the Mariners last December.

Encarnacion has hit 21 home runs this season and has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBI in his last seven years. He is hitting .241 and is among the league leaders with 49 RBI and 48 runs scored. He has 401 career home runs, including 18 in 69 games at the new Yankee Stadium.

Mets pitchers hurting

The New York Mets put pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, then saw Jason Vargas leave Sunday's start against St. Louis because of a cramp in his left calf.

The Mets also activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the IL.

Vargas fouled a ball of his foot in the fourth inning and left the game.

Syndergaard reached for his right hamstring after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning of New York's 8-7 victory Saturday. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI.

Irvin back with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled left-hander Cole Irvin and activated right-hander Pat Neshek from the injured list. Right-hander Edgar Garcia and left-hander Ranger Suarez were optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Irvin was 2-0 with a 2.44 ERA in eight games, all starts, for Lehigh Valley. He is 2-1 with a 5.48 ERA in four games with Philadelphia this season.

Neshek was placed on the injured list on May 25 with a right shoulder strain.