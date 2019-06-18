Fightin Phils 10, RubberDucks 2

The host Reading Fightin Phils pounded RubberDucks starter Sam Hentges and cruised to an Eastern League victory Tuesday night.

Austin Bossart and Darick Hall homered off Hentges as the Fightin Phils built a 7-2 lead after five innings. Hentges allowed seven runs on six hits, walked two and struck out four in five innings.

Things didn't get much better for the Ducks' bullpen as the Phils added one in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Ducks reliever Anthony Goes gave up two runs on two hits and three walks and retired just one batter.

Ernie Clement had two hits and an RBI for the RubberDucks.

Phils starter Bailey Falter allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three in five innings to earn the win.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com