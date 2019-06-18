The Chicago White Sox plan to extend the protective netting all the way to the foul poles at Guaranteed Rate Field, becoming the first major-league team to take such a step in the wake of a couple of high-profile fan injuries.

The White Sox and Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, which owns the ballpark, are hoping to complete the project this summer. They say they will announce details at a later date.

Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, by the start of the 2018 season all 30 teams had expanded their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts after several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

But a liner off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. struck a young girl in Houston in May, and a woman was hit by a foul ball from White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez in Chicago on June 10. Each of the incidents occurred in the stands beyond the dugout on the third base side.

11th suspect held

Authorities in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 11th suspect in the attempted killing of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

An official identified the suspect as Franklin Junior Merán. The official, who agreed to disclose the information only if not quoted by name because they weren't authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Associated Press that Merán is accused of renting one of the cars used in the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ten other suspects have already been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention as the investigation continues.

Machado to appeal

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado denied he made contact with plate umpire Bill Welke after being ejected for arguing a called third strike Saturday night and said he'll appeal his one-game suspension and fine.

"I've just never seen anyone get suspended for arguing balls and strikes, so we'll see what happens," Machado said.

MLB said the punishment, imposed by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre, was for "aggressively arguing and making contact" with Welke.

Around the bases

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (biceps, shoulder) returned from the injured list after last appearing in a big-league game March 31. ... The Chicago White Sox brought up catching prospect Zack Collins from Triple-A Charlotte and placed Welington Castillo on the 10-day IL with a strained left oblique. ... The Texas Rangers will retire former infielder Michael Young's No. 10 jersey this season, the fifth Ranger to receive the honor.