If you plant a seed, under the right circumstances, it will grow.

The seeds that Buchtel Griffins football coach Ricky Powers planted years ago grew and now are blossoming.

Members of the Akron team who were runners-up in the 2010 state football championship game took to heart the lessons Powers deemed most important and continue to impart them on their own.

That’s no more evident than with Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson. The former Buchtel and University of Michigan defensive standout, who won all-state defensive honors during his high school career, returns home Saturday to Buchtel to hold a free football camp, which will be attended by more than 200 children ages 7-17. Wilson said the camp, which begins at 9 a.m., is free because he never agreed with charging for that.

“It’s about learning about the game, not coming to see me,” he said during a phone conversation Tuesday morning. “It’s just giving back, really.”

He credits the lessons he learned at Buchtel and from playing for Powers for his sense of duty.

“It was definitely a huge influence,” he said. “Coach P was always just a kind person. We always set up fundraisers to give back to the community — just helping out any kind of way.”

Powers will be there Saturday to provide support. He said Wilson hasn't changed since high school. Seeing him use those teachings makes his job worth it, Powers said.

“Especially when they don’t have to, I’m really excited, but I’m not surprised by Jarrod because that’s something he’s wanted to do,” Powers said.

Others have contributed to making the camp a reality, including Akron Public Schools Athletic Director Joe Vassalotti.

“When I told him it was for Jarrod, he was all in,” Powers said, “he just asked ‘What we need to do.’ ”

Vassalotti said providing assistance was an easy decision for the school to make.

“We embrace that. I think that’s awesome. We’re working with our grounds crew to have everything ready, mowed and lined for Saturday,” Vassalotti said. “It means a tremendous amount for our student-athletes to see someone like Jarrod who’s done so well as a student-athlete, professionally, and really uses athletics as a vehicle to succeed in life and to see someone giving back, being selfless and thinking of others. You hope that at least some of the kids are inspired by that if not all.”

Wilson's charity will go beyond the football camp, which will feature former teammates serving as volunteer coaches.

“It’s time. It’s hard to get back into town, but I just really wanted to kick off my foundation and everything this year and get going on that,” he said.

In launching the Jarrod Wilson Foundation, he wants to do work in the inner city and public schools. It’s not surprising he’s taken that route, Powers said.

“I’m going to start with Buchtel and hopefully create some scholarship opportunities and different activities just to help the kids out after school rather than sitting around doing nothing,” Wilson said.

That includes offering activities beyond football. It shows sports in general can serve as a launching pad for broader community involvement. Football, in this case, serves as a starting point. It’s especially evident in the 2010 team that nearly shocked the state by almost capturing a title.

“That’s the great thing about that class. Jarrod made it to the NFL. Shaq [Riddick] made it to the NFL, but out of that class, four or five guys are coaching with me right now,” Powers said. “You talk about giving back; that whole class of guys gets it.”

