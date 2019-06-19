Fightin Phils 6, RubberDucks 4

Reading opened the second half of the Eastern League season with a victory over the visiting RubberDucks in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Weather delayed the first game, and the second game was not completed in time for this edition.

The Ducks (34-36) scored three runs in the fourth inning, capped by a two-run single by Nellie Rodriguez that gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead. The Phils responded with three runs off Ducks starter Eli Morgan in the bottom of the inning.

Morgan gave up just two hits, but five walks led to his departure with one out in the fourth. Rob Kaminsky closed out the inning without further damage to leave the score tied 3-3.

Darick Hall hit his 14th home run, tied for second most in the Eastern League, a three-run blast off Ducks reliever Kyle Nelson (1-1) in the fifth to put the Phils (40-28) up 6-3.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com