Antonio Lang will bring a world-wide range of basketball experience to Cavaliers coach John Beilein’s staff, with the team announcing Lang's hiring as an assistant on Wednesday.

Lang, 47, played six seasons in the NBA, three of those with the Cavs (1995-97, 1998-99). A product of Duke, Lang had been with the Jazz for five seasons, reaching the playoffs the last three, and was promoted to the front of the bench in 2018-19. Prior to that, he served as coach of the Mitsubishi Diamond Dolphins in Japan’s National Basketball League (NBL) for four seasons after spending 2006-10 there as an assistant.

“We are very happy to welcome Antonio back to Cleveland. He has had a diverse, successful career and brings a deep knowledge of so many different aspects of the game, both as a player and as a coach, in the NBA and internationally,” Cavs General Manager Koby Altman said in a statement. “Antonio has been a winner at every level of basketball and brings a broad perspective of the game along with a firm understanding of what a winning culture requires. We know his basketball mind and experience will translate well to having a very positive and impactful role as a member of our coaching staff.”

Beilein said Lang’s basketball philosophy meshes well with his own. Lang will join associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the former coach of the Grizzlies and Rockets, and assistant Lindsay Gottlieb, who spent the past eight years as women's coach at the University of California Berkeley.

“It has been a priority of mine to identify coaches who share a common vision and philosophy of teaching the game of basketball and being part of a winning culture,” Beilein said in a statement. “Antonio Lang is one of those unique individuals who exemplifies those qualities. He has demonstrated a consistent work ethic and respect for the game that’s easily relatable to players at every skill level…

“Success has followed Antonio over his entire career and that has been a direct result of his team-first mentality and his love of the game of basketball.”

Lang thanked the Jazz, which he called "a first-class organization," and coach Quin Snyder, while expressing his excitement to return to the Cavs.

“Coming back to Cleveland, a place that I really enjoyed and appreciated when I played here, was a great opportunity as well and one that I felt was a special fit for my basketball journey,” Lang said in a statement. “Understanding the direction of this team and the specific approach from coach Beilein and Koby Altman that is being used to work towards our culture, growth, goals and sustained success, was something that I really connected with and believe in. … I am thankful to be back in Cleveland.”

The 29th overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft, Lang also played for the Suns, Heat, Raptors and 76ers, along with stints in the American Basketball Association, Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and International Basketball League (IBL), as well as in the Philippines and Japan. With the Blue Devils from 1990-94, Lang was a member of the winningest graduating class in NCAA history, capturing national titles in 1991 and ’92 and reaching the Final Four a third time.

