The Yankees have released right-hander Danny Farquhar, ending the relief pitcher's comeback try with New York more than a year after he collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage.

The Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders announced the move Wednesday.

Farquhar buckled during a game against the Houston Astros on April 20, 2018, had surgery the next day and was hospitalized until May 7. He became a free agent after the season and signed with New York on a minor-league contract.

Farquhar, 32, pitched in three major-league spring training games. After spending time in extended spring training to build up arm strength, Farquhar made two appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this month, allowing seven runs in three innings.

Back on injured list

The Boston Red Sox put right-hander Hector Velazquez on the 10-day injured list, a day after a recurrence of back trouble that sidelined him a few weeks ago.

Velazquez has a low back strain. Righty Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Velazquez, 30, gave up one run in four innings during Tuesday night's 4-3 loss in 17 innings to the Twins. It was his first game since being activated from the injured list Monday — he'd been out since May 30 with a low back strain.

Velazquez is 1-3 with a 5.59 ERA in 19 games, seven of them starts.

Smith, 31, is 0-2 with a 6.28 ERA in eight games for Boston, including two starts.

See it on YouTube

YouTube's first live broadcast of a Major League Baseball game will be July 18 when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB and YouTube are partnering to live stream 13 games after the All-Star break. They announced the deal in April.

Viewers will be able to access the games by going to YouTube.com/MLB or searching MLB in the YouTube app. The games will be available for free and are exclusive to YouTube, meaning they will not be aired by the team's television partners.

MLB also announced that Cleveland at Toronto on July 23 and Detroit at the Los Angeles Angels on July 29 will be on YouTube.



Around the bases

The Tampa Bay Rays placed former Indians infielder Yandy Diaz (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list and recalled third baseman Daniel Robertson from Triple-A Durham. ... The Atlanta Braves placed pitcher Sean Newcomb on the seven-day injured list for players with concussion symptoms, four days after he was hit on the back of the head by a line drive, and recalled Huascar Ynoa from Triple-A Gwinnett.