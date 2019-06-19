When it comes to what the Cavaliers will do in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, standing pat with their fifth and 26th selections might feel like a disappointment.

Three years and a day after the Cavs captured the 2016 championship, General Manager Koby Altman finds himself with plenty of options as he starts the second season of the team’s rebuild, this time in tandem with new coach John Beilein.

Considering Beilein’s prowess at developing players, will Altman try to move up? With former Cavs GM David Griffin, now the New Orleans Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations, shopping the fourth overall pick, will the Cavs be among the bidders? Will someone who intrigues the Cavs slip and prompt them to move up from No. 26, the pick acquired in trade from the Houston Rockets?

Or will the Cavs move down, perhaps dealing with a team like the Atlanta Hawks, who hold Nos. 8, 10, 17, 35 and 41?

Another possibility is that Beilein, who spent the previous 12 years at the University of Michigan, might covet some familiar faces from the college ranks, prompting the Cavs to acquire more picks. They have none in the second round.

If the Cavs do make deals, another factor will be how they feel about the talent in the 2019 draft. If they believe the Class of 2020 will be stronger, they will prefer future picks.

The only certainty is that guard J.R. Smith will be traded in the coming days. His $15.68 million salary for 2019-20 is guaranteed for only $3.87 million if he is waived on or before June 30.

Grandfathered into the old Collective Bargaining Agreement, Smith’s contract is a valuable chip the Cavs can offer a team that wants to dump salary before the start of free agency at 6 p.m. June 30. The Cavs will be able to take on over $15 million while the trade partner would be on the hook for only $3.87 million, providing it waives Smith by the aforementioned deadline. Even then, that portion can be stretched over a span of three years.

Besides Smith, the Cavs have several expiring contracts — Tristan Thompson, Brandon Knight, Jordan Clarkson, Matthew Dellavedova, Jon Henson and Cedi Osman — and many could be moved by next February’s trade deadline. Even if Altman’s draft night maneuvering pushes the Cavs over the luxury cap threshold, deals early next year could help the Cavs avoid it.

This draft will be markedly different for Altman, who has been with the Cavs since 2012 and was named GM in July 2017, because owner Dan Gilbert is recovering from a stroke suffered on May 26.

Should the Cavs stay at No. 5, they likely will be deciding between Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland, Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver, Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter and Duke forward Cam Reddish. For a team that finished last in the league in defense in 2018-19 and saw rookie point guard Collin Sexton and Osman land at the bottom of the defensive ratings, Hunter could be the choice, especially if Garland is gone.

Hunter, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound redshirt sophomore, was named defensive player of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and was a top four finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Helping Virginia to its first national championship, Hunter scored a career-high 27 points in an overtime victory over Texas Tech in the NCAA title game while holding Culver to 5-of-22 shooting from the field.

Culver, the Big 12 player of the year, was part of a Red Raiders defense that allowed 59.5 points per game, third in the nation. At 6-6 and 195 pounds, Culver led Texas Tech with 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his sophomore season and was a consensus second team All-America.

Reddish, 6-8 and 218, was overshadowed by fellow freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett at Duke, where Reddish moved to forward from his high school position of point guard. Surgery to repair a core muscle injury prevented him from working out in the pre-draft process and he was inconsistent with the Blue Devils, but his upside is intriguing.

Garland, 6-2 and 175, played only five games as a freshman before tearing the meniscus in his left knee against Kent State. Although turnover prone, Garland is considered a potential All-Star caliber point guard who can create his own shots and boasts a deadly pull-up game. If Garland is on the board the Cavs could be tempted, even after taking Sexton eighth a year ago. Beilein featured two ballhanders in the backcourt on many of his successful teams.

As for the 26th pick, the Cavs will likely look for a shooter or a big man, especially since centers no longer dominate the lottery portion of the draft.

