As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue a rebuild in the post-LeBron James era, the 2019 NBA Draft stands as a critical moment for the franchise.

The team has a new coach in John Beilein, and a budding young player in guard Collin Sexton. With pick Nos. 5 and 26 in the draft, the roster is young and moldable under the former University of Michigan coach.

But what will the team do with the fifth pick? According to odds provided by BetOnline, Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter has the best odds at 6/5 to be the pick for the Cavs. Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver is next at 3/2, followed by Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland at 9/5 and North Carolina guard Colby White at 7/2. Taking the field offers 16/1 odds.

Other than White, each of those three players are all connected to the Cavs with the fifth pick in 12 recently published mock drafts. Garland is the most popular choice for the Cavs. He's the selection in five mock drafts followed by Hunter and Culver three times each. Duke guard Cam Reddish is the pick for the Cavs in one mock draft. Reddish may be a long shot, but he's an intriguing option.

The picks at No. 26 are all over the place. Georgia power forward Nicolas Claxton, Virginia guard Ty Jerome and Florida State center Mfiondu Kabengele are potential selections in the back of the first round. Here is what the experts see the Cavs doing in the NBA Draft:

Jonathan Givony, ESPN.com (link)

No. 5: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

No. 26: Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

Garland likely has the highest upside of any player left on the board, and he is a good enough shooter to share the backcourt with another ball handler -- something many of coach John Beilein's best teams have had.

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (link)

No. 5: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

No. 26: Matisse Thybulle, G, Washington

Cleveland is thought to have real interest in De’Andre Hunter, and if he does fall to No. 5, league sources expect the Cavs would select him here.

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports (link)

No. 5: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

No. 26: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee

It's hard to imagine Garland dropping any farther than this — and it doesn't really matter that Cleveland drafted Collin Sexton last year.

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (link)

No. 5: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

No. 26: Nicolas Claxton, PF, Georgia

After drafting a point guard in last year's lottery, Cleveland can look to build its roster out elsewhere.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report (link)

No. 5: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

No. 26: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

(Culver would) give the Cleveland Cavaliers a two-way shooting guard with size, length and secondary playmaking.

Brian Lewis, New York Post (link)

No. 5: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

No. 26: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

(Garland) can create, he can shoot off the dribble … but can he co-exist with Collin Sexton?

Rob Dauster, NBC Sports (link)

No. 5: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

No. 26: Nicolas Claxton, PF, Georgia

There are a couple of reasons why I think it makes the most sense for the Cavs to pick Culver. For starters, I think that he fits nicely alongside Collin Sexton, as I believe his future is as a secondary playmaker.

Brad Rowland, Uproxx (link)

No. 5: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

No. 26: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

Cleveland is really tough to peg right now. The Cavs could move down in pursuit of multiple options, particularly if “their guy” is already gone by this point.

Steve Popper, Newsday (link)

No. 5: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

No. 26: Mfiondu Kabengele, C, Florida State

(Culver) made a huge jump as a sophomore, and the 6-6 wing is a solid, new-age NBA player, versatile enough to play almost any position.

Chris Stone, Sporting News (link)

No. 5: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

No. 26: Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

It would seem odd to take Garland and undermine last season's young starting point guard. Plus, a backcourt of Garland and Sexton would likely not be a successful fit, so Hunter is the projection here.

Dan Woike, Los Angeles Times (picks made by Joe Vardon of The Athletic) (link)

No. 5: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

No. 26: Louis King, SF, Oregon

The Cavaliers haven’t had a serviceable shooting guard since J.R. Smith shed the last bit of his prime after 2016.

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation (link)

No. 5: Cam Reddish, G, Duke

No. 26: Mfiondu Kabengele, C, Florida State

Reddish struggled to live up to to his recruiting hype as a freshman at Duke, ending the season with the lowest effective field goal percentage of any projected first round pick.