CLEVELAND — Eight years ago the Cavaliers selected a point guard with limited college experience and struck gold with Kyrie Irving, who had played only 11 games at Duke.

The first overall pick, Irving hit the biggest shot in franchise history to give the Cavs the 2016 NBA championship.

On Thursday night, the Cavs tried to replicate that formula, drafting Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland fifth overall. Garland played only five games for the Commodores before tearing the meniscus in his left knee in a Nov. 23 game against Kent State.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman fielded offers for the pick, with the Timberwolves, Bulls and Celtics inquiring, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. But Altman couldn’t ignore the upside of Garland, 19, who they met with last week.

The Cavs apparently were unconcerned that Garland plays the same position as Collin Sexton, their eighth pick a year ago out of Alabama. Last season the Cavs invested heavily in Sexton’s development, starting him in 72 games and playing him in all 82. He averaged 16.7 points and 3.0 assists and shot .402 from 3-point range, improving dramatically after the All-Star break.

It’s possible new coach John Beilein sees Sexton as more of a 2 guard. But some of Beilein’s most successful teams in his 41 years in the college ranks have featured two ball-handlers in the backcourt. The Cavs could try to turn Sexton and Garland into their version of Portland's Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Garland averaged 16.2 points and 2.8 assists and shot .478 from 3-point range in his limited action. In the season opener against Winthrop, Garland scored 24 points, the third-most in a debut by a Southeastern Conference freshman in the last 10 seasons.

Billed by ESPN analyst Mike Schmitz as an All-Star-caliber point guard, Garland is known for his ability to create his own shot with his deadly pull-up jumper. Standing 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, his petite frame drew comparisons to Warriors star Stephen Curry. Garland can change speeds and stop on a dime. When it came to directing the offense, Garland pushed the pace and made decisive passes to big men.

Garland’s biggest weaknesses, according to Schmitz, were turnovers (he had 15 as compared to 13 assists in five games), his struggles to finish in a crowd, his weak left hand at the rim and his low defensive upside, along with a floater that needs work.

But when it comes to comparisons, Garland has been mentioned in the same breath as the Trail Blazers' four-time All-Star Lillard.

Garland’s father Winston Garland played seven seasons in the NBA from 1987-95, his first three with the Warriors.

Garland is represented by Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, a longtime friend and client of LeBron James.

John Jenkins, a six-year veteran out of Vanderbilt now with the Knicks, called Garland “the real deal” in the NBA Draft Guide.

“I think he’s going to be a great pro — sees the game well, super quick, has a great jumper and good feel for the game,” said Jenkins, a first-round pick in 2012.

Garland was a McDonald’s All-America who won a record-tying four state championships at Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy. He was the second player in the state to win three consecutive Mr. Basketball awards, joining Brandan Wright, the eighth pick of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2007.

Altman was also reportedly taking calls from teams interested in guard J.R. Smith as they attempt to clear salary cap space. Smith’s $15.68 million salary for 2019-20 is guaranteed for only $3.87 million if he is waived on or before June 30.

Grandfathered into the old Collective Bargaining Agreement, Smith’s contract is a valuable chip the Cavs can offer a team that wants to dump salary before the start of free agency at 6 p.m. on June 30. The Cavs can take on over $15 million while the trade partner would be on the hook for only $3.87 million, providing it waives Smith by the aforementioned deadline. Even then, that portion can be stretched over a span of three years.

