Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was released from Beaumont Hospital outside Detroit Wednesday after suffering a stroke last month, according to a statement from Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner distributed by the team Thursday.

Gilbert will continue his recovery at an in-patient rehabilitation center, the statement said.

“The Gilbert family is thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support they have received,” the statement said. “Dan is looking forward to beginning an intensive rehabilitation program and is eager to continue the progress he has made over the last several weeks.”

A family friend drove Gilbert to the hospital the morning of May 26, where he suffered a stroke and underwent a catheter-based procedure, according to a previous statement from Farner. In a June 5 update, Farner said Gilbert’s recovery “will take time.”

Gilbert, 57, is the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans Inc. and Rock Ventures LLC and has spearheaded the revitalization of downtown Detroit.

He is not expected to be involved in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, with the Cavs entering the day with the fifth and 26th overall selections.

