Major League Baseball gave the Tampa Bay Rays the go-ahead to look into playing a split season in Montreal.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Thursday at the end of the owners' meetings in New York, saying the executive council had granted the Rays "broad permission to explore what's available."

There is no timetable. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and later in Montreal.

Manfred said it's too soon to detail the particulars — as in, where the team would play postseason games, or in what stadiums.

But the revelation is sure to spark interest across Canada. The Montreal Expos existed from 1969-2004 before they moved to Washington and became the Nationals. In their last two seasons before moving, the Expos played 22 games per year at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans per home game, ahead of only the Miami Marlins. The Rays have played at Tropicana Field since their inception in 1998 and drew their lowest home crowd of 5,786 against Toronto last month. They had looked into building a new stadium for years but in December abandoned a plan to build across the bay in Tampa.

Rangers cut Smyly

The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Drew Smyly, 30, for assignment Thursday.

After not pitching in the majors the past two seasons because of Tommy John surgery, Smyly was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) with the Rangers.

Smyly allowed 19 homers in 51 1/3 innings. In his last appearance Tuesday, in a 10-3 loss to the Indians, he took over in the fourth and needed 32 pitches to get through the inning. He was gone in the seventh after the first three Cleveland batters went deep before he struck out Mike Freeman.



Netting to extend

The Washington Nationals will extend their protective netting during the All-Star break after recent injuries increased the focus on fan safety.

Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner announced the changes in a letter to fans Thursday. Lerner said the club will replace the current protection with more transparent netting and extend it to just short of the foul poles in the left and right field corners.

Lerner referenced a 4-year-old girl who was struck by a line drive at an Astros-Cubs game last month.

Around the bases

The Boston Red Sox placed Hector Velazquez on the injured list with a lower back strain and recalled right-hander Josh Smith from Triple-A Pawtucket. ... The Colorado Rockies placed shortstop Trevor Story (sprained thumb) on the 10-day injured list and called up infielder Brendan Rodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque.