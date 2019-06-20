RubberDucks 3, Fightin Phils 2 (8)



Ka'ai Tom's two-run triple in the eighth inning gave the RubberDucks a delayed Eastern League win Thursday in Reading, Pa.

The second game of a seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday was suspended after the seventh inning with the score tied 1-1, after the Fightin Phils had survived a long weather delay in the first game to win 6-4.

Alexis Pantoja started the seventh inning by being placed on second base in the league's new extra-inning shootout format. Ernie Clement singled off the Phils' Addison Russ to put runners at the corners, and Tom then lined a 1-2 pitch over the right fielder to score both Pantoja and Clement to give the Ducks a 3-1 lead.

Rob Kaminsky earned his first save, pitching the bottom of the eighth and allowing a two-out RBI single before closing the door.

RubberDucks 12, Fightin Phils 6

The Ducks (36-36) hit four solo home runs and completed a four-game series split with a big win in Thursday's regularly scheduled game. Mitch Longo hit two solo shots, one to lead off the game and then again leading off the fourth inning. Nellie Rodriguez went deep in the second and Tom hit his 12th homer in the eighth.

Longo also added a double in a three-hit, three-RBI night. Tom was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Pantoja hit two singles and a sacrifice fly to finish with three RBI.

Newly promoted Adam Scott went 5 2/3 innings to win his first start with the Ducks.

