One-time Revere High School football coach Terry Cistone apparently will return to coach the Minutemen for the 2019 season.

Cistone will replace James Boyeas, who was not retained after an investigation of alleged inadequate supervision of students at an offseason football camp.

Revere superintendant Matthew Montgomery announced the recommendation of Cistone will be made to the district's board of education, along with a staff of new assistant coaches, at the board's meeting on Tuesday.

Boyeas completed his first season as coach in 2018, leading the Minutemen to a 6-4 record. He and his staff had been placed on leave while the matter was under investigation.

Cistone, 57, was Revere's head coach for seven years through the 2009 season, leading the Minutemen to a playoff appearance in 2005. He was an assistant under his father, John, at St. Vincent-St. Mary while still in college, and later was an assistant at Firestone, Buchtel and Revere.

New assistant coaches will be Jeff Dallas, Dave Flegal, Phil Heyn, Brian Li, Mike Murphey and Pete Rahas.

An investigation, now completed, was launched into allegations of inadequate supervision of students by the Revere coaching staff during a camp at Heidelberg College last week.

No students were injured, according to Thursday's press release from Revere communications specialist Jennifer Reece, who said the district was made aware of a lapse in supervision.

"We feel badly our students were impacted by this unfortunate situation," Montgomery said in the release. "However, the safety of our students remains our top priority. I want to express my profound appreciation to Coach Cistone and the other coaches who stepped up to assist our team and our district. The coaches and administration are committed to the football program, and most importantly, our students."

A youth football camp scheduled this week at the high school was canceled.

According to the release, Revere athletic director Tom McKinnon will work to fill vacancies to the middle school football staff as three of the coaches will join the high school coaching staff.

The district said it plans to have a football team meeting July 1 to discuss the changes and upcoming season.