INDEPENDENCE — Lindsay Gottlieb isn’t stressed out about anything related to basketball.

But the 41-year-old Cavaliers assistant is worried about her wardrobe.

Coach John Beilein tabbed the former Cal Berkeley women’s coach to join his staff that also includes associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, a former coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, and ex-Utah Jazz assistant and former Cav Antonio Lang.

“I had coach Beilein and J.B. cracking up in the car, we were talking about that. There was a draft prospect there and [he was] kinda talking about, ‘What’s the difference? Is this a hard move?’ and I said, ‘You know what really stresses me out is not the basketball, it’s how do you get 82 outfits?’” Gottlieb said Friday at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “Coach Beilein is like, ‘I’ve never thought about that.’ I said, ‘Yeah, coach, you can just have a couple different ties and mix and match.’

“I don’t know, I’m taking all suggestions. Maybe I’ll get some type of clothing deal out of it, someone will help me out because that’s a lot of shoes and that’s a lot of outfits and it comes really quickly. That’s the one thing I’m really stressed about, but I’ll figure it out.”

In her short time on the job since being hired June 12, Gottlieb said she’s insisted the staff doesn’t cut down on its cursing in her presence.

“Coach Beilein is such a kind, respectful person,” Gottlieb said. “He’s like, ‘Lindsay, are they cursing too much?’ and I said, ‘Coach, I don’t want them to change at all. If that’s what they’re doing, that’s what they need to do. I’ll let you know if something bothers me. But it’s not an F bomb here and there, I promise.’”

Gottlieb became just the seventh female assistant in the NBA, but Beilein said he doesn’t feel like a trailblazer.

“No, I feel really smart,” he said, laughing. “After spending a couple of weeks with Lindsay, it’s actually a home run for us. She’s outstanding. She sees some things that I may not see, Tony may not see, J.B. may not see.

“You put the puzzle together of your team and you put another puzzle together of your staff and they’re just as important. We’re trying to fill those pieces that who can give us the most to be the best in the long run, and she’s been perfect for it.”

Multi-talented Windler

A scratch golfer, No. 26 pick Dylan Windler, a shooting guard from Belmont University, said he hit the links with his coach, Rick Byrd, Thursday morning. He said he one of his tee shots went 350 yards.

Windler, 22, excelled at both golf and basketball his entire life, but gave up the former before his junior year of high school. After a “really good” junior season, the Indianapolis resident decided to compete in AAU.

“I wanted to try out the AAU circuit, see where it can take me, see if I can get any offers, and was able to get on a really good team, Indiana Elite,” Windler said. “I ended up picking about 20 offers up in one weekend and I was like, ‘This is probably the sport for me,’ and I never looked back.”

Windler is ambidextrous and considers it an advantage.

“Honestly if I didn’t shoot left-handed, I’d be more dominantly right,” he said. “I like to finish right, drive right. But I can do both and that’s one of the things that helps me a lot. Just being able to go either way and be confident going either way and being able to pass with both hands is definitely a major asset.”

Crowded room

Fifth overall pick Darius Garland had over 60 friends and family members, most from his hometown of Gary, Indiana, with him in the green room at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on draft night. The crowd included his 85-year-old grandmother, Garland told Marc Spears of The Undefeated.

Although it might be an unofficial NBA Draft record, Garland’s agent Rich Paul told him Friday it was definitely a high for a Klutch Sports client.

“They’ve helped me a lot,” Garland said. “I think had the second all-time Klutch record for family members. First? OK, I’m really happy about that.

“But these are my main three right here basically since I came out, my mom, really. Really excited that they’re here with me.”

Accompanying Garland Friday were his mother, Felicia; father, Winston, who played seven seasons in the NBA; and his older brother, Desmond.

About that suit

On Thursday night, Garland wore a sand-colored, oversized jacket and pants that one member of the media thought looked more befitting of Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi. Garland said in Brooklyn it was a special outfit designed by Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo.

“I just wanted to go with a different style. I wanted to be comfortable, I didn’t want to wear a tight suit,” he said Friday. “It was a one of-[a-kind] piece. It meant a lot to me.”

