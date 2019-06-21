INDEPENDENCE — Years from now, if Darius Garland goes on to All-Star stardom and leads the Cavaliers to a championship, the Vanderbilt point guard’s workout last Saturday in Los Angeles will become part of franchise lore.

For Cavs coach John Beilein, General Manager Koby Altman and the huge contingent that attended, it already is.

Garland didn’t miss a shot for the first four or five minutes. He moved farther and farther from the basket and was making buckets just shy of midcourt before it was over. Altman called the session “tremendously important” and wasn’t exaggerating on Thursday night when he said the Cavs’ fifth overall pick was flicking in 30-footers with ease.

“He was shooting from back in Nashville and we were in California,” Beilein joked.

Not only did the Cavs see the potential of the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder who played just five college games before tearing the meniscus in his left knee, they started to envision him in the backcourt alongside Collin Sexton. When they talked, they realized how much Garland wanted to play in Cleveland, the hometown of his agent Rich Paul, and how fellow Klutch Sports client Tristan Thompson had sold him on the city and the organization.

In one of only three private workouts Garland held, they also got a glimpse of how Garland could perform under pressure.

“There was a little bit of pressure because the whole staff came, and that really meant a lot to me ... that they were really interested,” Garland said. “I knew I had to kind of put on a show for them. Shooting range, I was pretty deep out, in my opinion.

“I think I shot the ball really well, think that’s what caught coach’s eye. I just went out and did me, doing the drills that I always do every day.”

Garland, who will wear No. 10, and 26th overall pick Dylan Windler, a shooting guard from Belmont University who will wear No. 9, were introduced to the media Friday afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Kevin Porter Jr., the 30th pick from USC, did not attend because the Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons trade that included the swap of his selection that was dealt to the Cavs has not been finalized.

Defense was not a priority with the three picks, even though the Cavs ranked last in the league in 2018-19. But Altman’s and Beilein’s emphasis on shooting was unmistakable.

Windler shot .406 from 3-point range in four seasons at Belmont, including .429 last season. Garland connected on .478 from beyond the arc in his limited action. Porter, like Garland a 19-year-old freshman, shot .412 on 3s in 21 games.

“If you follow any of the really successful teams, you’re just seeing more and more of it, and obviously seeing Darius shoot it was really good,” Beilein said. “You can play lots of different point guards and still win, but I felt as soon as we got Darius with that type of ability, now we have to give him more space, right? And the space comes from Dylan.”

Beilein will pair Garland with Sexton in hopes of recreating the success of the two-guard front run by the Portland Trail Blazers with four-time All-Star Damian Lillard and former GlenOak star CJ McCollum. Beilein frequently used the scheme during his previous 12 years at Michigan.

“We talked about that a lot ... [it] opens the floor so much for everyone,” Beilein said. “Whether it was back at Michigan with Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway or Caris LeVert and Derrick Walton, it was just sort of this open court that really allowed them to have a lot of freedom, and at the same time they have to be great teammates that see each other, can score for their own, but also find the open shooters.

"The two of them are going to beautiful together and make me a much better coach than I am.”

Although Garland said he knows Sexton only from playing against him in USA Basketball, Beilein doesn’t believe it will take that long for the two to click.

“The type of young men they both are ... you look what Portland has done with those two terrific guards and I don’t think it’s going to take very long at all," Beilein said.

The prospect of the pairing “really excited” Garland.

“Collin, he’s really good. I think I can help him and I think we can both combine and do some crazy things in Cleveland,” Garland said.

Had Garland not been injured and played only five games — he left school in January — his camp believes he wouldn’t have been available for the Cavs at No. 5. During his time training for the draft in Los Angeles, Lakers star LeBron James would often stop by.

If Garland lives up to expectations, his June 15 shooting barrage will be the day he sold the Cavs on the offensive vision they will soon begin to deploy. But Thompson may lobby for some credit as well.

“I had a connection with Tristan since last summer,” Garland said. “Me and him just talking about the facilities and his coaching staff and the city itself. I heard a lot of great things about Cleveland and was excited to be here and just enjoy every minute with everybody.”

