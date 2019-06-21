CROMWELL, Conn. — Zack Sucher found wrestling with chronic leg problems on the PGA Tour harder than wrestling alligators.

The 32-year-old from Alabama says he's finally feeling healthy again after knee surgery sidelined him for 13 months following the 2017 Travelers Championship.

He shot a 5-under 65 in the rain Friday morning at TPC River Highlands and his 11-under 129 total held up in the afternoon sunshine for a two-stroke lead midway through the Travelers,

Sucher, who said he grew up in south Alabama doing "swamp stuff" like wrestling alligators and also played high school basketball. Chronic leg problems from that sport led to the surgery for a torn knee tendon and cartilage. Sucher worked his way back and is playing in just his fourth tour event this year. He gained a share of the lead on his final putt Thursday night and kept that momentum going with a 30 on his front nine Friday.

"It's nice," he said. "First year I can remember in a long time where I'm pain free and it's feeling really good."

Silver Lake native Ryan Armour, who shared lead at 6 under after the first-round, shot a 1-over-71 and fell into a tie for 26th. Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley were two shots back. Reavie, coming off a third-place tie last week in the U.S. Open, shot a 64. Bradley had a 66, making an eagle in the rain from about 80 yards on the par-4 15th.

"I was talking to my caddie about how wet it was and it was going to skid," he said. "We landed a little short of where we normally would and it went right in the hole."

Jason Day made some adjustments to his putting game after an even-par first round. He made four consecutive birdies after opening with a par, shot a bogey-free 63 and was among seven players at 7 under.

"Birdieing four early in my round kind of settled everything, because I was on the outside looking in," he said.

Defending champion Bubba Watson was 5 under. He switched putters after a first-round 69 and had a 66, with bogeys on his final two holes. He had six birdies, including four in a row to start the back nine, rolling in putts from 28 feet on the 11th and 38 feet on the 12th.

"Knowing that we can make birdies in a hurry around here, you know that you have a shot," he said. "Tomorrow, the wind is expected to pick up in the afternoon, so come up and do the same thing, shoot another 5 under. Always, 15 under is going to be around the lead."

Brooks Koepka said exhaustion after his runner-up finish at Pebble Beach played a role in his 71 on Thursday. He shot a 66 on Friday to get to 3 under.

"I feel good and I feel like I had way more energy today which was nice," he said.

Patrick Cantlay lipped out a 2-foot putt on 15, but made a 43-footer on the 17th to just make the cut at 2 under.

Two-time champion Phil Mickelson was among the big names left on the outside of the ropes this weekend. Mickelson, playing in Connecticut for the first time since 2003 and looking for the 45th win of his career, shot a 67 on Thursday, but had a 76 in the second round.

Jordan Spieth, the 2017 winner, shot 73 and 69 and also missed the cut.

Women's PGA

Hannah Green twice escaped trouble with unlikely par saves, including one shot she holed from off the green, and made four birdies for a 3-under 69 and took a three-shot lead into the weekend at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

It's the first time she has held the 36-hole lead in her second year on the LPGA Tour.

The 22-year-old Australian has made one bogey over 36 holes at Hazeltine National, one of the strongest tests of the year. Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion, closed within one shot until a series of misplays on the back nine. She had another 70.

"Even when you play this type of golf at just a regular event, you're pretty proud of yourself, but this week especially," Green said. "I've never put myself in this position in any event, so to be doing it this week at such a great venue definitely shows things are going the right way. I've had some luck going my way. I do hope that continues."

Green was at 7-under 137.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71) and Lydia Ko (70) were four shots behind. Fifteen players remained under par after two rounds, with the cut at 5-over 149.