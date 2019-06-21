CLEVELAND — The Indians have placed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left ankle.

He twisted the ankle while coming off the mound to cover first base in the second inning against Texas on Tuesday. He was making his first start since April 7 when he strained a back muscle.

Clevinger remained in the game but struggled, allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings. The move is retroactive to June 18.

The right-hander was scheduled to start Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. Injuries have limited Clevinger to three starts this season in which he's 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA.

Aaron Civale will be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Saturday. Reliever Josh Smith was recalled from Columbus for Friday night's game.

The Indians have been dealing with injuries to their rotation this season. Corey Kluber (broken right arm) and Carlos Carrasco (blood condition) are also out.