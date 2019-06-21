A season full of All-Star potential for Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas was drastically cut short Friday when Major League Baseball suspended him 80 games after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Montas, 26, pitched well Thursday night and is 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 15 starts, a big reason the A's are 40-36.

The right-hander could return for the final week of the season. But the penalty makes him ineligible for the All-Star Game and postseason play this year, and he'll lose about half of his $560,000 salary.

Montas tested positive for Ostarine, a PED. He is the sixth player suspended this year under the major-league drug program.

"While I never intended to take any prohibited substance, I unfortunately and unknowingly ingested a contaminated supplement that I had purchased over-the-counter at a nutrition store here in the United States," Montas said in a statement released by the players' union.

Montas said he accepted "full responsibility" for the penalty.

"I sincerely apologize to the A's organization, the fans, my teammates and my family for this mistake. My hope is to be able to return to the A's later this season and contribute as best I can," he said.

In a statement, the A's said they will "welcome Frankie back after the discipline has been served."

The A's recalled right-hander J.B. Wendelken from Triple-A Las Vegas. The 26-year-old was on Oakland's Opening Day roster and is 0-1 with a 5.57 ERA in 18 games during his first season in the majors.

Cabrera appeals

Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera never left the dugout and says he wasn't trying to hit an umpire with the equipment he threw onto the field after being ejected from a game.

Cabrera is appealing a four-game suspension and undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball that was handed down Friday, a day after umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small shin guard or batting gloves.

"I wasn't trying to hit anybody. I think the umpire is the last guy you want to hit," Cabrera said Friday. "I was just trying to throw the gloves out there to let him know I was [unhappy], instead of walking back to home plate."

Cabrera tossed the shin guard with the gloves wrapped inside of it after his ejection in the sixth inning of a 4-2 win over the Indians on Thursday. That was a couple of pitches to the next batter after Cabrera was upset about a called third strike by home plate umpire Doug Eddings.