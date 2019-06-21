SeaWolves 11, RubberDucks 3

After spotting the RubberDucks an early lead on Andruw Montasterio's three-run, first-inning home run, the Erie SeaWolves scored the game's final 11 runs for an easy victory Friday night at Canal Park.

The SeaWolves tied the score with three runs in the third inning, took the lead with two in the fifth and then pulled away by scoring six times in the sixth.

Montasterio and Trenton Brooks each had two hits for the Ducks (36-37).

Left-hander Tanner Tully (5-7) started and took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Frank Schwindel collected three hits and five RBI for the SeaWolves (33-34).