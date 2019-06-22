David Ortiz's wife says he has moved out of intensive care.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a prepared statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.

Dominican prosecutors said Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.

Nationals rookie hurt

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles left the game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday with an undisclosed injury in the second inning.

Robles went down to a knee in center during Nick Markakis' at-bat, and manager Dave Martinez and an athletic trainer soon jogged to the outfield. Robles, who walked off the field, was not involved in any fielding plays in the first two innings, and had yet to take a turn at the plate.

The rookie is hitting .243 with 11 homers and 33 RBI. He was replaced in center by Michael A. Taylor.

Surgery for Gyorko

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Jedd Gyorko will undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure on his right wrist Monday.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says there is no structural damage and that Gyorko's recovery from his wrist surgery should coincide with his return from his calf injury that has kept him on the injured list since June 8.

Gyorko, 30, in his seventh major-league season, is batting .194 with two home runs and seven RBI in 38 games this season.

Around the bases

The San Diego Padres optioned right-handed relief pitcher Gerardo Reyes to Triple-A El Paso to make room for right-hander Chris Paddack. ... The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right fielder Gregory Polanco on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, retroactive to June 19. ... The Minnesota Twins reinstated pitcher Blake Parker from family medical leave and optioned right-hander Kohl Stewart to Triple-A Rochester. ... Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means (6-4, 2.67 ERA) will throw a side session Sunday to gauge the status of a shoulder strain that placed him on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.