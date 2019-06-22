SeaWolves 2, RubberDucks 0

Five Erie pitchers combined to scatter seven hits as the SeaWolves blanked the RubberDucks on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Drew Carlton wriggled out of a ninth-inning jam to preserve the victory, getting Alex Call and Alexis Pantoja on infield popups with runners on second and third to end the game.

Ka'ai Tom, who led off the ninth with a single and was later stranded at third, and Logan Ice each had two hits for the Ducks (36-38).

Ducks starter Zach Draper (0-1) allowed a run on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

The SeaWolves (34-34), who snapped a scoreless tie with a run in the fifth, tacked on an insurance run in the eighth.

Beau Burrows (1-0) started and held the Ducks to just two hits with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

