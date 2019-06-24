Players from 14 counties will converge on downtown Akron on Tuesday for the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series with four games at Canal Park.

The first game will start at 10 a.m. with Lorain-Medina versus Stark Stars, and the second game at 1 p.m. will pit Geauga-Ashtabula-Eastern Cuyahoga Stars against Cuyahoga Stars. The 4 p.m. game will feature Portage-Trumbull-Lake Stars versus Mahoning-Columbiana-Ashland-Wayne Stars and the finale at 7 p.m. will have Summit Stars in Vegas gold taking on Summit Stars in orange.

The day will also include the recognition of the all-district players, head coaches and assistant coaches of the year and the induction of the 12th Hall of Fame Class between the first and second game at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Award winners include Kent Roosevelt’s Mike Haney (Co-Division I Coach of the Year with Mentor’s Jeff Haase) and Jackson’s Yianni Skeriotis (Division I Player of the Year).

The 2019 Hall of Fame inductees are Bill Goddard (Wadsworth), Don Ramer (Mayfield), Bob Hagner (Mapleton), Dale Weygandt (Medina), Bob Neff (Canton McKinley), Don Hertler Sr. (North Canton Hoover) and Matt Koenig (Canfield).

Local players participating are:

10 a.m. game

• Lorain-Medina Stars: Brunswick’s Michael Williams and Noah Herron; Wadsworth’s Matt Moore and Carl Pennington; and Medina’s Breydon Cavey.

• Stark Stars: Lake’s Brandon Fisher and Noah Collins; Jackson’s Trey Wright and Matt Hicks; Massillon’s Zach Seifert and Blake Jenkins; Northwest’s James Elliott and Jarod Weigland; Hoover’s Brody Ware and Mitch Maurer; and Alliance’s Emma Lopez. Lake’s Joe Anderson is also coaching.

1 p.m. game

• Geauga-Ashtabula-Eastern Cuyahoga Stars: North Royalton’s Brandon Bielak and Zac Pokorny; Strongsville’s Givoanni Lombardo and Ryan Hartman.

4 p.m. game

• Portage-Trumbull-Lake Stars: Field’s Landon Contant and Carter Baumberger; and Rootstown’s Matt McGrath and Ben Shank.

• Mahoning-Columbiana-Ashland-Wayne: Wooster’s Trevor Meese and Evan Houtman; and Mogadore’s Gavin Christy and Camden Ramirez.

7 p.m. game

• Summit Stars in Vegas gold: Barberton’s Brandon Seiler and Alex Stevenson; Copley’s Charlie Drumm and Kyler Farkas; Cuyahoga Falls' Zach King; Archbishop Hoban's Mason Tipton and Mack Timbrook; Hudson’s Matthew Auckerman and Aiden Samuel; Kenmore-Garfield’s Gerald Fisher; Manchester’s Michael Paljich and Tyler Young; Nordonia’s Vince Varner and Joey DeRusso; and Norton’s Ben Aiken and Luke Bosley. Cuyahoga Falls' Scott Koenig is also coaching.

• Summit Stars in orange: Revere’s Matt Buser and Bryce Holt; Stow’s Colin Harris and Kaleb Poston; Tallmadge’s Rich Eyre and Sam Seeker; Twinsburg’s Dylan Jackson and Justin Laley; Walsh Jesuit's Yassir Kahook and Evan Swan; Kent Roosevelt's Nate Ritchey and Zane Cramer; Green’s Matthew Amison and Devin Brown; and St. V-M’s Garrett Bischof. Kent Roosevelt's Mike Haney and Revere's Jason Cottrell are also coaching.

More all-star tidbits

Earlier in June, 80 of the top baseball players in Ohio convened in Columbus to play in the OHSBCA All-Ohio Series at Bill Davis Stadium-Nick Swisher Field at Ohio State.

Area players who competed were Amison (Green), Nathan Stahl (Walsh Jesuit), Parker Hray (Norton), Skeriotis (Jackson), Cameron Martin (Lake), McGrath (Rootstown) and Jack Frank (Strongsville).

Keith Waesch of Rootstown and Joe Anderson of Lake each coach in the all-star series.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.