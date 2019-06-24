The Baltimore Orioles have signed the top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, catcher Adley Rutschman of Oregon State.

The 21-year-old Rutschman, a switch-hitter, batted .411 with 17 home runs as a junior for the Beavers this year. He won the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States.

Baltimore had not had the first draft pick since 1989, when it selected pitcher Ben McDonald out of LSU.

Manager, pitcher fined

The New York Mets have fined manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter after a weekend loss at Wrigley Field.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen made the announcement before the Mets played Monday night in Philadelphia. He did not disclose the amount of the fines.

Callaway cursed at Newsday beat reporter Tim Healey and Vargas had to be restrained from charging him in the clubhouse after a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. There was no physical contact.

Calllaway said he has apologized to Healey and regrets "the distraction that it's caused to the team. … It's something I'm not proud of.”

Cardinals closer out

St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks has a torn elbow ligament and the team says it's determining what to do with the hardest-throwing pitcher in the majors.

The Cardinals said the right-hander has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that usually leads to Tommy John surgery.

The rocket-armed Hicks has hit 105 mph with fastballs this season and routinely reaches triple digits with his heater.

Rangers' Cabrera suspended

Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera will miss a three-game series at Detroit after the reduction of his four-game suspension from Major League Baseball for hitting an umpire with equipment.

The Rangers said Monday that Cabrera would serve a three-game suspension during their series against the Tigers that begins Tuesday.

Cabrera initially appealed the four-game suspension and undisclosed fine from MLB that was handed down Friday, a day after umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small plastic guard or batting gloves.

Cabrera tossed the plastic guard with the gloves wrapped inside of it after his ejection in the sixth inning of a 4-2 win over Cleveland on Thursday. That was a couple of pitches into the next batter after Cabrera had watched video of a called third strike against him by home plate umpire Doug Eddings.