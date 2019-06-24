SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz won Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season at the NBA Awards.

The 26-year-old center from France beat out Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee and Paul George of Oklahoma City.

Milwaukee's Mike Budenholzer won Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his career. He guided the Bucks to a 60-22 record in the regular season in his first year with the franchise, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to eventual NBA champion Toronto.

He got choked up while thanking his wife and kids Monday night.

Budenholzer also coached Team Giannis in the All-Star Game last season, and he earned his first Coach of the Year trophy with Atlanta in 2015.

Budenholzer beat out Denver's Mike Malone and Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards received the NBA Cares Community Assist honor. The guard accepted the award accompanied by two young boys he has worked with in the Washington area.

Beal urged his fellow NBA players to give back to youth, calling them the future. He reminded the league that kids look up to the players as role models "whether we like it or not."

Lou Williams won the Sixth Man of the Year for the second season in a row and third time in his career. The guard also won last year with the Los Angeles Clippers. His first honor came in 2015 with Toronto.

Williams beat out teammate Montrezl Harrell, with whom he formed the highest-scoring bench duo in NBA history last season, and Domantas Sabonis of Indiana.

Williams became the career leader in points off the bench during the season. He said backstage that this year's award is different because he went into the season wanting a third honor to cement his legacy in coming off the bench throughout his career.

Mike Conley Jr., newly traded to the Utah Jazz, won Teammate and Sportsmanship of the Year honors. He earned the awards for his 12-year tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Backstage, Conley called the awards the result of respect from his peers in the league. He thanked his parents for the way he was raised.

Pascal Siakam of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors won the Most Improved Player. The 25-year-old from Cameroon averaged 16.9 points and started 79 of 80 regular-season games for the Raptors in his third year with the team.

Siakam had 26 20-point outings after scoring 20 points in a game only once in his first two seasons. He then scored 32 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Siakam beat out De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento and D'Angelo Russell of Brooklyn.

Siakam says his award can give hope to African kids to work hard in pursuing their dreams.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks won Rookie of the Year. The 20-year-old small forward from Slovenia accepted his trophy from RJ Barrett, who went to the New York Knicks as the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft last week.

Doncic was the No. 3 pick last year.

The other finalists were Deandre Ayton of Phoenix and Trae Young of Atlanta.