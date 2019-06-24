Senators 3, RubberDucks 2 (10)



Hunter Jones scored on Adrian Sanchez's infield single with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Harrisburg Senators over the visiting RubberDucks in an Eastern League game Monday night.

Jones, who started the 10th on second base, advanced to third on Luis Garcia's bunt single to third and scored on Sanchez's sharp grounder on a 1-2 pitch off Ducks reliever Robert Broom (0-1).

The Ducks (36-40) trailed 2-0 until the sixth, when they tied the score on RBI singles by Connor Marabell and Alexis Pantoja.

Marabell and Ka'ai Tom, both named to the EL All-Star Game earlier Monday, had two hits each for the Ducks.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com