Here are nine Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 8-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night.

1. The Indians had a tidal wave of momentum heading into the ninth inning Tuesday night. They've been one of the best teams in baseball in June. The offense has picked up significantly. Younger hitters have contributed and some struggling veterans have started to turn it around. They've stopped playing down to the lower teams in the division. The bullpen has remained the game's best. Tonight, the bottom of the order belted three home runs and drove in four. They're up 6-3 and cruising toward their fifth consecutive win. Brad Hand, who is 22-for-22 and a no-doubt All-Star selection, is jogging to the mound with three outs left.

2. And then baseball, the ultimate humbler of a sport, laughed at all of that. Baseball, at one point or another, is going to crush everybody. It doesn't mean it wasn't stunning to the home crowd to see Hand fall apart so drastically on one night. A night of positive momentum and a nice night of sleep heading into what could be their sixth consecutive win and second consecutive sweep? Gone. All the focus on a strong night for the bottom of the order and Carlos Santana boosting his All-Star starter case? Gone. Hand's perfect record in saves chances? Gone.

3. “I think he just proved he’s human," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He had been pretty much flawless. It hurts to lose a game, but to expect somebody to never give up runs is not realistic.”

4. Hand was pitching in his fifth game in six days. It's a heavy workload. Though, Hand has been nearly flawless all season. If Nick Goody comes out for the ninth as well, Twitter explodes at the beginning of the ninth. If Hand derails as he did, Twitter simply explodes a few minutes later. Hand's velocity was down a touch. According to Baseball Savant, Hand averaged 93.3 on his fastball. On Friday and Saturday, Hand was sitting 94.1 and 94.3. It's a small downtick in velocity, but Hand wasn't quite himself. Though, it wasn't only velocity. He also left a few sliders up, namely the ill-fated pitch to Hunter Dozier that was crushed to left-center for a grand slam.

5. Hand said he felt fine. Francona added that the team checked with him, and while he was said to be OK with pitching for the fifth time in six days, Hand will have the day off on Wednesday before the off day on Thursday.

6. "I felt physically good," Hand said. "I'd let him know if something felt tired or whatever, but I felt good, just didn't make some pitches. ... No, I got ahead, was trying to bury a few sliders and left them up. Sometimes when you throw too many strikes, it comes back to hurt you. Just got ahead of a few of those batters and made some mistakes."

7. Up to that point, it was a strong night for the bottom of the order, a good sign for this Indians club that has tried to survive for much of the year with a dangerous top of the lineup and a lot of question marks afterward. Tyler Naquin, Roberto Perez and Mike Freeman all hit home runs and combined to go 5-for-11 with four RBI. Perez hit 13 home runs in the previous three seasons combined and now has 14 in less than three months this season. 8. “Yeah, we did some good things offensively and it felt we spread it out evenly and got an extra run," Francona said. "It’s just one of those nights where they came back and snatched one from us. We’ve done that before. It hurts.”

9. Carlos Santana in the seventh belted home run No. 18, which leads the club. And as voting begins Wednesday to determine who will start at first base for the American League, Santana does have the best statistical case over the Twins' C.J. Cron and the Yankees' Luke Voit. Santana leads AL first baseman with 2.7 fWAR. His 149 wRC+ is tied for first with Seattle's Dan Vogelbach. His on-base percentage of .412 is first. Regardless of how the voting turns out, Santana is likely headed for at least an All-Star selection, and he'll have his spot in the Home Run Derby to represent the hometown team. And along the way, he's played just about as vital of a role as anybody to help a struggling and beat-up roster weather a two-month storm of injuries and slumps.

