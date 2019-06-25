The Stark County All-Stars weren't feeling too down after an 8-3 loss to the Lorain/Medina All-Stars in a NEOBCA All-Star game at Canal Park on Tuesday afternoon.

AKRON The experience was worth the wait. Even if the final score didn't turn out how the Stark County All-Stars were hoping it would Tuesday.

You would be hard pressed to find a frown even after an 8-3 loss to the Lorain/Medina All-Stars in a Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Canal Park.

Wet field conditions delayed the start of the game two hours. Teams were informed at 9:45 a.m. that the contest would be pushed back to a later start, which ended up being at noon. To say Stark players made the best of it might be an understatement.

"The delay was actually awesome," Lake head coach Joe Anderson said. "It gave the team a chance to talk and get to know each other. I guarantee some guys made friends for life here that they wouldn't have met otherwise. We got to spend another three hours in an awesome ballpark. What's not to like about that? It was like an extra perk."

It also gave the players a chance to become familiar with their spacious surroundings.

"We just tried to relax," Lake's Brandon Fisher said. "The players got a chance to know each other. It was cool to talk to some guys I had seen on other teams, but never really talked to personally."

That time was especially important for Alliance catcher Emma Lopez. The Ashland recruit was the only Aviator on the team.

"It was great to get to know these guys," Lopez said. "Everybody was really great. Some I played with in summer ball. Some I played against in high school but never met. It was a great way to end my high school career."

The game also provided a chance for teammates and coaches to reunite. Anderson was able to manage Fisher and Noah Collins one last time.

"Anytime you give me a chance to have one more game with one of those kids, I'm going to take it every time," Anderson said. "I'm glad those guys got a chance to end their high school career in a stadium like this."

Stark County took an early 2-0 lead despite not having a hit in the top of the second inning. East Canton's Joe Knopp walked, stole second, stole third and scored on a bad throw to third base on his steal. Louisville's Bryce Zuppe also walked and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Zuppe later added an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning to score Collins, who singled earlier in the inning. That was it for Stark's highlights. Stark was limited to just three hits total.

"It didn't end how we wanted it to," Fisher said. "It was a really fun experience though. To be able to play in a place like this is special."

The Lorain/Medina offense batted around and scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead. Medina's Matt Moore had an RBI single while Buckeye's Jake Case drove in two runs with a double. Medina's Breydon Cavey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to account for the final run.

"It was a great opportunity," Lopez said. "They were a really good team. We just tried to go out and give 100 percent. You want to try to have your best showing against another county and in an environment like this. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way."

Cavey put an exclamation point on the victory with an inside-the-park grand slam in the bottom of the seventh for Lorain/Medina. After being called safe, Cavey spiked his helmet, roared and flexed at home plate. The game was scheduled to go nine innings but with the field delay in the morning, organizers decided to wave the game off after that play.

"I just want to say that the NEOBCA does a hell of a job putting this event together," Anderson said. "The guys on that board do a great job. This is a great opportunity for the kids. For some kids, this might be the only chance they have to play in a park like this all year. You really don't look at the score at the end of the day. You look at the experience and it was a great one for all of us."

Reach Cliff at 330-580-8494

or cliff.hickman@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @chickmanREP

Lorain/Medina 8, Stark County 3

NEOBCA All Star Game

at Canal Park

Stark 020 020 0 - 3 3 4

Lorain/Medina 000 400 4 - 8 5 2

Collins, Dimos (2), Seifert (3), Shearer (4), Wassil (5), Jenkins (6), Hallgren (7) and Knopp, Lopez (2), Knopp (3), Lopez (4), Knopp (5), Lopez (7). Dalzell, Herron (3), Williams (5), Brill (6), Mileski (7) and McClure, Moore (3), McClure (7). WP-Herron. LP-Shearer. SV: Mileski. HR-Lorain/Medina: Cavey.