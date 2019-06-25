Green High School senior Maxwell Moldovan shot a 1-under-par 70 to take medalist honors at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Qualifying at Lakewood Country Club on Monday.

Moldovan and former Green teammate Cade Breitenstine qualify for the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo on July 15-20. Breitenstine, a Kent State recruit, shot a 1-over 72 to clinch the second of two qualifying spots from the Lakewood sectional.

Moldovan, the OHSAA’s two-time defending Division I state champion and an Ohio State recruit, fired three birdies on the back nine to finish as the only competitor under par.

Perry High School graduate Gunnar McCollins, a Cleveland State recruit, finished 2 shots behind the second qualifying spot with a 3-over 74.