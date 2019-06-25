The New York Yankees homered for the 28th straight game, breaking a major-league record.

And they wasted no time setting the mark Tuesday night.

DJ LeMahieu hit a leadoff shot into the second deck down the left field line against Toronto lefty Clayton Richard, giving the Bronx Bombers sole possession of the record. New York began the night tied at 27 games in a row with the 2002 Texas Rangers, a team that featured Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro.

The Yankees quickly added another one, too. Aaron Judge followed LeMahieu with an opposite-field drive into the right field stands. It was the first home run since April 20 for Judge, who returned Friday from an oblique injury that sidelined him for two months.

It was the 11th time in franchise history the Yankees have started a game with consecutive home runs.

Gleyber Torres added a solo drive in the second inning for New York.

Out for the season

St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks will have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

Hicks, 22, was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament Monday after an MRI. Hicks was previously diagnosed with tendinitis in his right triceps.

Hicks was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 games this season for the Cardinals. He had 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

Hicks will miss the rest of this season and likely part of the 2020 season.

Sister-city concept

The principal owner of the Rays says it's unrealistic for his team to play full time in the Tampa Bay area, and a shared season with Montreal is the best option.

"I don't see it happening in St. Petersburg and would be hard-pressed to see it working in Tampa from what I know," Stu Sternberg said at a news conference Tuesday. "This is not a staged exit. This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one, too. I believe strongly in the sister-city concept. We're asking for open minds."

Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans a game, lowest in the American League and well below the MLB average of 27,360. Only the Miami Marlins draw worse at 9,378.

Around the bases

The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Joey Gallo (left oblique strain) from the injured list after optioning left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville. ... The Colorado Rockies placed infielder Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) on the 10-day IL after calling up starter Chi Chi Gonzalez for his first appearance in the majors since 2016.