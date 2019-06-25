RubberDucks 2, Senators 1 (11 innings)



Ka'ai Tom hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to lead the RubberDucks to an Eastern League win over the host Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night.

The teams were scoreless through 10 innings and Ernie Clement started the 11th on second base. Tom followed with a home run to right field off Senators reliever Jacob Condra-Bogan (3-3).

The Senators began the 11th with Rhett Wiseman on second base. A single by Tyler Goeddel put runners on first and third before Luis Sardinas bounced into a double play that scored Wiseman but left the bases empty.

Ducks reliever Dalbert Siri then got Luis Garcia to ground out for his fourth save. Jordan Stephens (1-0) gave up two hits and struck out three in three scoreless innings in relief of starter Adam Scott to get the win.

Scott gave up four hits and struck out six in seven innings.

