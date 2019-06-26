HUDSON — The list of past champions at the Hudson Junior Invitational is pretty impressive.

Golfers from around the world have won the prestigious title.

The boys side has featured pros John Daly, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, and local standouts Blake Sattler and Ian Holt. The girls side has included pros Jody Rosenthal Anschutz, Lisa Penske-Jensen and Beth Bauer, Kathleen Ekey and Jessica Porvasnik.

The 2019 champions will be crowned Thursday at the Country Club of Hudson, and two Stark County residents were in prime position to take the No. 1 spot.

Jessica Hahn, a 2019 GlenOak graduate, led a girls field of 44 through two rounds with an even-par 144 after carding a 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I am really excited and I am looking forward to trying to put a full round together on Thursday,” Hahn said.

A boys field of 106 was paced by two teenagers at 145 — Gunnar McCollins, a 2019 Perry graduate, and Olentangy Berlin rising junior Bryce Reed.

McCollins, a Cleveland State University recruit, carded a 71 with three birdies and two bogeys on Tuesday and shot a 74 with two birdies and four bogeys Wednesday in his third appearance in the Hudson Junior.

“I have been hitting the ball really well off the tee,” McCollins, who compiled a 3.13 GPA at Perry and plans to major in business at CSU, said. “... I have just kept the ball in play and played solid, but I struggled down the stretch today though.”

Reed posted a 73 on Tuesday and a 72 on Wednesday.

“I am hitting the fairways and keeping the ball below the hole,” Reed said. “This is the first time I have played this golf course. It is a very beautiful golf course and there is obviously a rich history here. It is an honor to play here.”

Hahn, a University of Akron recruit, is also making her third appearance in the Hudson Junior. She compiled a 4.53 GPA at GlenOak and plans to major in nursing at UA.

“Honestly, I haven’t been scoring the way I wanted to,” Hahn said. “Both rounds have been up and down. I basically have been getting birdies and then giving them right back to the course on the next hole.

“I had three birdies on the front nine and then had three bogeys the first day, and then on the back I had two birdies and a double [bogey]. Today was a grind. I didn’t start off well and I was actually 2 over through four. So, I am happy that I was able to get back on track and shoot a score that I would want.”

Jami Morris of Chagrin Falls was second in the girls field at 145.

Hahn’s cousin, GlenOak rising sophomore Madison Reemsnyder, was third in the girls tournament with a two-day score of 147 after a 73 Tuesday and a 74 Wednesday.

“I am pretty proud of my performance,” Reemsnyder said. “I tried to make pars and make birdies. My goal for tomorrow is to go out there and have fun with Jess and Jami.”

The rest of the girls top 10 included Upper Arlington’s Julia Rabadam (148), Westlake’s Cara Heisterkamp (149), New Albany’s Kary Hollenbaugh (149), Kyleigh Dull (149), Hudson’s Jen David (150), Raina Ports (150) of Oro Valley, Arizona, and Columbus resident Emily Hummer (151).

Avery Wright, who lives in North Canton, was tied with three other girls in 11th at 152.

The boys top 10 also featured Dublin’s Logan Menning (146), Michael Rosenbloom of Wellesley, Mass. (146), Centerville’s Eric Cherubini (146), Conneaut’s Dylan Fitchet (147), Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston, W.Va. (147), Aryaman Mahant of New Delhi, India (147), Cincinnati’s Evan DiSanto (148) and Upper Arlington’s Jack Doody (149).

Aaron Apticar, who lives in Canal Fulton, was tied with five other boys in 11th at 150.

Akron resident Solomon Petrie, who attends Archbishop Hoban, was tied for 20th with three others at 152, and Wooster resident Ben Cors, who attends Walsh Jesuit, was tied for 28th with three others at 154.

