An attorney for the family of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a game last month between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros said Wednesday that the girl suffered a skull fracture.

Attorney Richard Mithoff provided the first update by the girl's family on her condition since she was hit during the May 29 game in Houston.

Mithoff said the girl had bleeding and swelling in her brain as well as a brain contusion after she was hit. He said she had a seizure after she was hospitalized and is taking medication to prevent more seizures. The girl was injured when Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a fourth-inning line drive into the stands down the third base line.

Like all major league stadiums, Minute Maid Park has netting to protect fans near the field from foul balls. On the third base side in Houston, it extends to the end of the visiting team's dugout. In a statement released Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the family said they were sitting one section away from where the netting ends at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros declined comment on the situation on Wednesday.

Ohtani throws off mound

Shohei Ohtani has thrown off a mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, taking another significant step in his return to pitching for the Los Angeles Angels next season.

About four hours after Ohtani threw 40 pitches off a mound and made 70 additional throws on flat ground Wednesday at Angel Stadium, he was in Los Angeles' lineup as the designated hitter against Cincinnati.

Ohtani will not pitch for the Angels until 2020, manager Brad Ausmus confirmed.

Stanton strains knee

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went back on the 10-day injured list with a strained right knee, barely a week after returning from a series of setbacks that kept him out of action for almost three months.

New York manager Aaron Boone said it's likely Stanton will be sidelined for longer than 10 days.

The outfielder was hurt on a headfirst slide against Toronto on Tuesday night. The 2017 NL MVP was not in the lineup the following day.

Around the bases

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said he felt "a lot better" on Wednesday, a day after spraining his right ankle and leaving a game against the Boston Red Sox. … The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated one-time All-Star infielder Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list in time for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.