RubberDucks 9, Senators 3

The RubberDucks rallied from a 3-1 deficit with eight unanswered runs to defeat the Senators in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday afternoon.

After the Senators scored three times in the third inning off Ducks starter Tanner Tully (6-7) for a 3-1 lead, the Ducks answered with single runs in the third and fifth innings to tie the score, another run in the sixth for a 4-3 lead and then pulled away with three runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth.

Tully allowed five hits, including a three-run home run to Chuck Taylor, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Logan Ice, Alexis Pantoja, Connor Marabell and Ernie Clement each collected two hits for the Ducks, who improved to 4-5 in the second half and 38-40 overall. Ice and Alex Call each hit a home run and Ka'ai Tom drove in three runs.

Adrian Sanchez and Ian Sagdal had two hits apiece for the Senators (44-33, 2-5).

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com