Baysox 5, RubberDucks 2

The Ducks' second stop on a seven-game road trip opened with a loss at Bowie, Md., and snapped a two-game win streak.

Baysox catcher Carlos Perez struck the big blow, a three-run home run off Ducks starter Jake Paulson to break a 1-1 tie in the third. Paulson (5-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits.

The Baysox (37-40) got another run in the seventh on Preston Palmeiro's solo home run off David Speer, who had come off the injured list before the game.

Alex Call tripled and had three of Ducks' eight hits, and Connor Marabell added two doubles. Logan Ice also went 2-for-4 with his fourth home run, a solo shot in the fifth that pulled the Ducks (38-41) to within 4-2.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com