HUDSON — With all the rain this June, one might have thought the course at the Country Club of Hudson would be forgiving.

But if scores from the 2019 Hudson Junior Invitational are to be believed, the course had plenty of bite.

In such an environment, a simple approach can be a good thing — and that's exactly what Canton’s Jessica Hahn and Delaware’s Bryce Reed did en route to titles Thursday.

Hahn had the best tournament of any golfer, male or female. The former GlenOak standout was the lone golfer to finish at even-par 216 for the tournament, shooting three consecutive rounds of 72.

“Honestly, I didn’t play my best,” Hahn said. “It was a pretty scorable course, but I left a lot of shots out there. I missed three 1-footers.”

Hahn would have broken par Thursday if not for a three-putt on No. 18, which gave her one of her two bogeys for the round. That cut her the final margin of victory to 1 stroke over Chagrin Falls' Jami Morris, who finished at 1-over 217 (73-72-72).

Morris birdied Nos. 17 and 18 to add some drama to the final holes, but Hahn held strong.

Hahn said playing with Morris and GlenOak teammate Madison Reemsnyder in the final trio was a joy.

“It felt like a practice round out there,” Hahn said.

Hudson's Jen David, who will join Hahn on the University of Akron women’s golf team in the fall, said she wasn't too upset to lose to a future teammate.

“Obviously, I wanted to win,” David said. “I had a lot of friends and family rooting for me. This is my home course, so I wanted it. If Jess is going to take home the win, I’m good with that.”

David lamented the 78 she shot in Tuesday's first round, but she closed with back-to-back rounds of 72 to finish at 6-over 222 to tie for fifth place with Reemsnyder. It was David’s second consecutive top-10 finish at the junior invitational.

“Today, I was hitting the ball solid,” David said. “I had a wedge into most of the greens, which was good.”

Reed, meanwhile, had to fight through a tight field — 10 golfers were within 3 strokes of the lead heading into the final round — to win the boys title with a 3-over 219 (73-72-74).

After bogeys on Nos. 5, 7 and 8, he came back with birdies at Nos. 9 and 10. Other than a bogey on the par-4 14th hole, Reed was a par machine in the back nine to claim the title.

“I feel really good,” said Reed, a rising junior from Olentangy Berlin who was in the final trio along with Canton’s Gunnar McCollins and Michael Rosenbloom of Wellesley, Mass. “I was sticking to my game plan today: Hitting fairways and hitting greens. I actually did not know what I needed to do down the stretch. I was just trying to play my game.”

There was a three-way tie for second at 5 over between Jairon Liu of Bradenton, Fla., Eric Cherubini of Centerville and Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston, W.Va.

Perhaps the most famous name on the course was John Daly II, the son of PGA legend John Daly, who himself played at the Hudson Junior in his youth. Daly II finished tied for 22nd at 13 over.