DeaMonte Trayanum of Archbishop Hoban has committed to play football at Arizona State University.

Trayanum, who will be a senior in the 2019-2020 school year, made his decision public on Wednesday night with a post on Twitter. He plays running back and linebacker for Hoban, and chose Arizona State over several other scholarship offers.

Trayanum recently narrowed his list down to four schools: ASU, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Trayanum helped Hoban post a 15-0 record this past season and win its fourth state championship in a row — two in Division III in 2015 and 2016, and two in Division II in 2017 and 2018 — under coach Tim Tyrrell.

Trayanum has been a starter on the past three Knights teams that won a state title.

Arizona State is coached by former NFL player and coach Herm Edwards. The Sun Devils also hired former NFL coach Marvin Lewis in May to serve as a special advisor.

Stay tuned to the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com for more on this developing story.

