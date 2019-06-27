Ben Christman of Revere has committed to play football at Ohio State University.

Christman, who will be a junior in the 2019-2020 school year, made his decision pubic on Wednesday night with a post on Twitter. He plays offensive line for Revere, and chose Ohio State over several other scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

Ohio State is making the transition from legendary coach Urban Meyer to Ryan Day, a young, up and coming coach.

