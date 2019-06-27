LeBron James is once again switching from his iconic No. 23 jersey.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, James will surrender the jersey number to new teammate Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers, where James signed before last season, are acquiring Davis via a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer.

This is not the first time James will switch numbers in the NBA. After his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers James changed to No. 6 with the Miami Heat. Prior to that, James wore No. 23 with the Cavs and at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

He wore No. 6 while representing the United States in the Olympics in 2008 and 2012. At the 2004 Olympics he wore No. 9.

For the Lakers last season, Rajon Rondo wore No. 9 and Lance Stephenson wore No. 6, but both are free agents.

James can't simply flip No. 23 around, either. The No. 32 is retired by the Lakers in honor of Magic Johnson. The team has also retired Nos. 8, 13, 22, 24, 25, 33, 34, 42, 44 and 52.