Baysox 3, RubberDucks 2

Rylan Bannon hit a line-drive homer to left field in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Bowie Baysox held on to defeat the visiting RubberDucks on Friday night.

Ernie Clement had two hits and drove in both runs on singles in the third and fifth innings for the Ducks (38-42). Trenton Brooks added a double and a single and Nellie Rodriguez and Connor Marabell each chipped in a double.

Robert Broom (1-2), who came on in relief of starter Sam Hentges in the fifth, surrendered Bannon's home run and took the loss.

Cristian Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two, to pick up the save for the Baysox (38-40).

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com