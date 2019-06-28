With the skyline of New York City behind him, the Ohio State recruit goes undefeated over four days at the prestigious match play event.

With its breathtaking views of the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline, Maxwell Moldovan couldn’t help but take in the sights of Liberty National Golf Club when he arrived there Tuesday.

Then he got down to the business of winning one of the most important tournaments of his young career.

The Green High School senior beat South Korea’s Taehoon Song 3 and 2 in match play Friday morning to win the 42nd annual Polo Golf Junior Classic in Jersey City, N.J.

The Liberty National, which hosted the 2017 Presidents Cup, is situated on the Upper Bay across from New York City.

“You don’t even feel like you’re on a golf course,” the 17-year-old Moldovan said by cellphone as he drove back to Ohio with his dad, John. “It was definitely a little bit distracting.”

Moldovan quickly pulled it together to produce a win that, in his opinion, ranks up there with his two OHSAA Division I state championships and a second place at the Junior Invitational (basically the Junior Masters) in South Carolina in April.

The Polo was Moldovan’s first experience with match play and it seemed to work just fine. The Ohio State recruit went 6-0 over the course of four days, winning all three of his group-play matches and all three of his elimination-round matches, including quarterfinal and semifinal matches Thursday.

“Honestly, I think I liked it a lot better,” he said of match play versus traditional stroke play. “You’re only playing against one guy. You don’t have to worry about the other 50-plus guys that are typically in a field.”

Moldovan, who is 21st in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, was down one through seven holes Friday before birdieing four of the next five holes and going three up. He bogeyed No. 13 to drop his lead to two but birdied No. 15 to regain the three-hole lead. He closed out the match against Song (ranked 16th) with a par on No. 16.

“The main thing for me was hitting the ball in the fairway,” Moldovan said of the four days at Liberty National. “The course was tight. If you missed the fairway, you’re either in a deep bunker or the thick heather grass.”

Recent champions of the Polo include Akshay Bhatia (2018), Karl Vilips (2017), Jacob Bergeron (2016) and Ryan Gerard (2015). Tiger Woods and Stewart Cink are past winners.

It was quite the week for Moldovan, who won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Qualifier at Lakewood Country Club on Monday. He hopped in the car with his dad right after the qualifier and they drove to their Staten Island hotel, arriving around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. His tee time for his first match Tuesday was 8 a.m.

So there wasn’t much time for sight-seeing.

Said Moldovan, “All you’re thinking about is golf.”

Reach Josh at 330-580-8426 or josh.weir@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jweirREP