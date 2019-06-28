Guard David Nwaba will not receive a qualifying offer from the Cavaliers, but the team is open to bringing him back as an unrestricted free agent, a league source said Friday.

Nwaba, 26, played in 51 games last season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19 minutes. He scored a season-high 22 points at Brooklyn on March 6 and helped the Cavs beat the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets in November and the Indiana Pacers in December, but was sidelined for 27 games by right knee soreness and a sprained left ankle.

For a team that ranked last in the league in three major defensive categories last season, Nwaba could help. Of the Cavs’ top 12 players in 2018-19, Ante Zizic had the best defensive rating (109.3), followed by Nwaba (111.5).

The Chicago Bulls rescinded Nwaba's qualifying offer last summer, and he signed a one-year, $1.5 million veteran’s minimum deal with the Cavs on Sept. 8.

The qualifying offer from the Cavs would have been worth $1.9 million. Now Nwaba, a former G League player who went undrafted out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, is free to seek a multiple-year deal in free agency, which opens at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Cavs blog at www.ohio.com/cavs. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.