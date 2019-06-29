Baysox 8, RubberDucks 7

The Bowie Baysox fell behind 7-0 lead and then stormed back to stun the visiting Ducks with eight unanswered runs Saturday night.

The Ducks scored six runs in the second inning on home runs — solo shots by Trenton Brooks and Li-Jen Chu and a grand slam by Alex Call — and Nellie Rodriguez's solo home run in the third made it 7-0.

But starter Eli Morgan couldn't hold it.

The Baysox answered with six runs of their own in the third on Ryan McKenna's grand slam, a solo home run by Yusniel Diaz and a run-scoring single by T.J. Nichting. Morgan lasted just two-plus innings, surrendering four runs (all earned) on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Jordan Stephens relieved Morgan and allowed one run in two innings. Anthony Gose (0-2) then took over in the fifth but didn't retire a batter, walking two and allowing a hit to load the bases. Ben Krauth then came on to walk Jesmuel Valentin to force in the tying run, and the go-ahead run scored when Nichting grounded into a double play.

The Ducks (38-43) managed just one hit over the final seven innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com