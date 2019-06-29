J.R. Smith is reportedly giving the Cavaliers more time to try to trade him.

The 33-year-old Cavs guard agreed to push back the date his contract becomes guaranteed, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Saturday.

In the original wording of the deal, the Cavs had until Sunday to waive or trade Smith and pay him only $3.87 million of his guaranteed $15.68 million salary for next season.

Vardon reported that Smith had agreed to move the date to Aug. 1. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Smith pushed back the date to July 15, with an option to push it again to Aug. 1, with the guarantee increased to $4.4 million because of the flexibility Smith gave the Cavs.

In recent weeks, Smith’s contract was regarded as a major asset for the Cavs. With his deal grandfathered into the old Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Cavs have the ability to use Smith to help a team that wants to dump salary in preparation for free agency, which officially opens at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Cavs could take on over $15 million while the trade partner would be on the hook for just the now-$4.4 million, providing it waives Smith by Sunday night. Even then, that portion can be stretched over a span of three years.

But the Cavs did not use Smith’s contract as draft capital on June 20, with Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reporting they turned down a few offers that included a first-round pick. As of Friday morning, the Cavs were $28 million over the salary cap and $5 million over the luxury tax line, according to Vardon.

“We’re definitely going to investigate what we can do there,” Cavs General Manager Koby Altman said as the draft neared its end. “There’s a pain threshold of doing it, going into the (luxury) tax in terms of taking back money and the rest of the NBA knowing that we’re in the tax and then my job would be (to) get us out of the tax. Is there enough value there to do that, to put ourselves out there like that? That’s what we’ve been weighing…

“There’s opportunity to do it. It’s just how deep do we want to go into the tax to bring back an asset, and also what does it take us out of during the year. We’re still looking to add assets throughout the year. Using J.R. now might take us out of that.”

The Cavs’ roster is loaded with expiring contracts, including Tristan Thompson ($18.5 million), Brandon Knight ($15.6 million), Jordan Clarkson ($13.4 million), Jon Henson ($9.7 million), Matthew Dellavedova ($9.6 million) and Cedi Osman ($2.9 million).

Altman wants to hang onto many of those players with expiring contracts until closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline, hoping to secure future draft picks. But as he explained at the draft, the fact that the rest of the league knows the Cavs’ financial situation could compromise the value Altman could get in return for Smith. Altman would also be tasked with getting under the luxury tax line by the trade deadline and would not want to surrender a valuable asset because of the urgency of the situation.

