KENT — Former Buchtel High School star Jonathan King has joined the Kent State men's basketball program as a preferred walk-on.

As a senior King helped Buchtel (20-8) win City Series, sectional, district and regional titles on its way to making a Division II state semifinal appearance. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game to earn All-City Series, All-Northeast Ohio Inland District and All-Ohio honors.

"Jon is a wing-forward, sort of a jack-of-all-trades type of guy who has been working very hard," Golden Flashes coach Rob Senderoff said. "I think he brings a lot of positive attributes to our group.”

Buchtel basketball coach Matt Futch said King has a bright future.

“With Jonathan graduating, that is going to be a big void to fill,” Futch said. “… He is a great kid and this is a good opportunity for him to develop. After next year and developing in that program, he could stay around there if he wants to or he could have his choice as far as what schools he could go to, in my opinion, if he gets better.”