Manchester's standout senior running back Ethan Wright has verbally committed to Duke.

Wright announced the news on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The versatile Wright rushed 280 times for 2,574 yards and 16 TDs. He also caught 23 passes for 426 yards and a TD for the Panthers (9-4, 5-2), who lost to eventual state champion Orrville in the Division V regional finals. Wright shared district offensive player of the year honors with Orrville's Marquael Parks and was named first team All-Ohio.

He also ran for 2,468 yards and had 40 total touchdowns as a sophomore, earning Ohio co-offensive player of the year honors in Division V.

Wright (6-1, 180) chose the Blue Devils over a dozen other FBS offers, including Big Ten schools Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers.